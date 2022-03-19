Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 photo: Danny, Baez, and art?

For everyone out there eager to see Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17, you probably know you’ll be waiting for a bit. The next story, unfortunately, won’t be airing until April 1 — go ahead and blame the NCAA Tournament for that.

Yet, it’s never too early to share a new photo preview, and that is precisely what we are doing here! The image above is one of many that has been shared so far for “Hidden Motive,” and it features at the center of it Danny and Baez visiting what looks to be an art studio. Who else thinks that one of the paintings at the front here is completely terrifying? We don’t know if there’s any other interpretation for it now! Also, whoever is doing this style clearly has a fascination with it, judging by some of the other pieces that are scattered throughout the room.

The details about the Danny – Baez story for this episode are still somewhat vague. The only thing that is known for the time being is that the two are working to investigate the murder of a wealthy college student. This could take the two to some unusual places, but who knows exactly where the story will lead? One of the things we most want to see from Blue Bloods week in and week out is a wide array of different twists and turns. We do think the show is better as a whole when they give us that.

Also, can we see Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s characters tested in a way that we haven’t seen in a while? We do think it’d be fun to see a new long-term adversary enter the picture again; it feels like a while since we’ve had someone in that vein.

