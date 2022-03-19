Dancing with the Stars 31: Former host Tom Bergeron talks EP’s exit

Earlier this week, the news was announced that Andrew Llinares is exiting Dancing with the Stars — and now, Tom Bergeron is speaking out on it!

When asked for his take on Twitter Thursday, the show’s former co-host delivered a pretty simple message: “Karma’s a b—h.” This is certainly the most frank Tom has been on the subject, but he’s made his distaste for Llinares’ take on the show clear the past couple of years. His exit was due in part to behind-the-scenes differences, in particular when it comes to Tom being strictly opposed to the casting of Sean Spicer. He felt that the ballroom should be a place to escape politics and allow for families to have a good time; Spicer is not the first political figure cast on the show, but he appeared at a time when the country was more divided than ever.

So now that Andrew is gone … is there a chance that Tom and Erin Andrews come back? Well, it’s not that simple. The future of Tyra Banks as host / executive producer is still unclear, and that is probably the first thing that needs to be figured out here. After that, there needs to be a new showrunner, and that person would need to be interested in bringing Tom back. From there, Tom would also want to come back, and that’s another layer thrown on top of things. Ultimately, his presence could get back some viewers nostalgic for the earlier seasons of the show, though we think that when it comes to recruiting new viewers, it’s really all about the cast.

Beyond the host, there are also some other things that could change with a new DWTS regime — think in terms of the staging of the routines. As we’ve already reported, some pros were not exactly pleased with how the dances have been presented as of late.

What do you think the future holds for Dancing with the Stars at this point?

Would you want to see Tom actually return? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







