Dancing with the Stars loses executive producer ahead of season 31

While there is no official Dancing with the Stars season 31 renewal as of yet, there is some big news behind the scenes.

According to a new report from Deadline, Andrew Llinares is now out as executive producer of the ballroom competition. The search is already underway for a replacement, and it comes on the heels of a polarizing past couple of years. While we’d argue that Iman Shumpert is one of the best winners and underdog stories in ages, his win (and some of the iconic routines) almost worked in spite of the production around them. The staging for many routines were far too busy, and the Tyra Banks hosting experience has felt disjointed and an awkward fit from the start. Tyra’s future on the show at this point feels unclear, but she has not been removed as host as of this writing.

Apparently, there were a number of issues with the presentation of Dancing with the Stars over the past few years; here is what one longtime pro had to say to the aforementioned site:

“We’re not a music video … We’re not the MTV music awards. We’re a ballroom dance show. The screensavers behind us are swallowing us. Like, this is not what ballroom dancing is. It’s an intimate sport. You’re missing the actual feeling from what we’re supposed to be giving the audience. You’re supposed to tap into our story and we’re supposed to tell it through movement. You lose the essence.”

We do hope that a season 31 happens and in this way, it is a return to basics for the series. We do think the visuals were changed in part to compensate for a lack of audience due to the health crisis, but it would be nice to see more people in the ballroom moving forward if it is safe to do so. Also, more of a spotlight on the routines themselves.

What changes would you like to see enacted for Dancing with the Stars season 31?

