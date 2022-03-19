The Blacklist season 9 episode 13: Patricia Richardson to guest star!

The Blacklist season 9 episode 13 is airing on NBC next week, and we’ve got some great guest-star news to confirm now!

As the photo above more or less makes it clear, Home Improvement actress Patricia Richardson is going to be guest-starring in “Genuine Models Inc.” as the character Matilda Davis. Little is known about her character, but we know the Task Force is “is led to an unusual suspect when the wealthy clients of an apparent escort service start turning up dead.” Is Davis the unusual suspect? It feels like there’s a good chance of that. Anytime you’ve got a big name turning up on this show, you want to make sure that they’ve got some pretty meaty material backing them up.

Regardless of Richardson’s exact role on the show coming up, we know that she’s going to be spending some time alongside James Spader — which is also something you probably want if you’re appearing on this show. Reddington may be busy uncovering the truth behind Liz’s death at the moment, but that’s not going to stop him from helping with some other cases, as well!

This has been a busy past few months for Richardson when it comes to appearing on mainstream broadcast shows. This past fall, she guest-starred on an episode of NCIS, where she took on the role of Timothy McGee’s mother-in-law. We’ve got a good feeling that this character is very-much different from the one she is playing here.

