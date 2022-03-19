Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: A long premiere date wait?

Are we going to be waiting longer than expected for a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere date? Let’s just say we’re a little concerned about that now…

In a new post on Twitter, show executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson noted that there are only four episodes left in Power Book IV: Force season 1 and then after that, there is “nothing” for six months. Because the post is so short, this is open for interpretation — it’s also possible that things are going to change.

It’s been our assumption that out of all of the upcoming Power universe shows, Raising Kanan would be the first one back for a wide array of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that it started filming a LONG time ago. We would’ve assumed it’d be ready for the summer, and that Power Book II: Ghost and/or BMF (which 50 also produces) would be ready for the fall. This is without even bringing up Power Book V: Influence. Is that even still happening? We hope so, but the original Power ended more than two years ago and still, we haven’t heard about a writer, let alone anything about production.

We know that we’ll be waiting for a while to see Power Book IV: Force back on the air. It was only recently renewed for a season 2, which Gary Lennon named as the new showrunner. It’ll take some time to formulate the new story and after that, filming can begin in earnest.

When do you think Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 could premiere?

FORCE 4 episodes left, then i nothing for six months. 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4tWgVpxBvW — 50cent (@50cent) March 18, 2022

