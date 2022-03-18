Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 7 video: A clash over Kate!

Is there a chance that Tommy Egan’s mother Kate could turn up at some point on Power Book IV: Force? There does appear to be a chance of that.

After all, it does appear as though Tommy’s half-brother JP Gibbs is a little more willing to forgive here … and that could easily cause some tension between the two.

In a sneak peek over at TVLine, you can see JP make it clear that he is a little more willing to forgive his mother, and that’s in spite of the fact that she more or less abandoned him as a baby. Tommy, meanwhile, has no interest in forgiveness. He does want his mom coming out to Chicago under any circumstances, knowing full well that there will probably be a handful of problems that go along with that.

We understand that JP is only hearing one side of the story, and after growing up without a mother it’s also understandable that he has this deep desire for answers and/or closure. Of course, he hasn’t grown up in the same world as Tommy. He doesn’t understand what it is like being around Kate. If he actually opts to pursue this in any sort of long-term way, he could be out for a rude awakening by the time the dust eventually settles here.

Also, Tommy doesn’t need Kate to show up; he’s got enough other problems happening right now in between dealing with the Serbian mob and trying to get his Dahlia operation off the ground.

