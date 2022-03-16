Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 7: Will Tommy have a reprieve?

As you prepare yourself for Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 7 on Starz this weekend, what is the state of things for Tommy Egan?

For most of the past few episodes, we’ve gotten a good sense that there could be a war happening at some point in the very-near future. The Serbian mob was after him and Liliana both, and it didn’t look like it’d be easy for either of them to find an escape.

With all of that being said, did Walter Flynn’s recent actions change things? If nothing else, they won’t be the only people on their hitlist anymore. After the attack on Vic’s life, we saw Tommy Flanagan show his violent side in a way that we haven’t seen for most of the season. That’s going to put the Flynn family more on their radar than ever, and of course we wounder if more resources could be exhausted to go after him and his organization. While Tommy and Liliana could still be a target, is there a chance they have more breathing room? We don’t want to rule that out.

Ultimately, this whole situation could end up buying Tommy/Liliana enough time to formulate their own play as to how to strike next. We’re sure that they would appreciate that, but they also can’t take anything for granted. Something terrible could happen at any given moment here.

