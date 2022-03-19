Bridgerton season 2 video: The Anthony, Kate Sharma story is set

Can you believe that we’re only a single week away from the Bridgerton season 2 premiere? It has been a long time coming, but we are grateful to be diving head-first back into this world again. Prepare for love, heartache, fabulous costumes, and also twists.

Of course, there’s also a signature pairing at the heart of the story this time around: Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. Anthony, for most of his life, has struggled with the concept of love. Because of this, he’s also struggled with the concept of understanding the right match. Could Kate be the one? Well, it’s going to be complicated … as many things with love are.

One of the things that is rather strange is how Netflix is promoting the premiere next week. Rather than just making it into some singular exploration of the Kate / Anthony storyline, they are instead trying to craft the narrative as a love triangle with Edwina Sharma in tow. We understand that this sort of thing sells, which is why love triangles are used on the vast majority of shows that are out there. Yet, this is based on source material! So many people know where things are going! We almost wish they’d focus more on the Anthony/Kate relationship itself rather than some hype over things that will almost certainly not happening.

The #1 thing we need from Bridgerton season 2 is more romance. It doesn’t have to be that complicated! We’re in a time where a lot of people need a generous dose of escapism, and we are still very much confident that this can be a source of that.

They say all is fair in love and war. But what is a Viscount to do when the two are intertwined? Bridgerton Season 2 premieres March 25, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Bl8vJoUCDF — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 18, 2022

