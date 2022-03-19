Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Gino’s nominations (day 21)

Last night in the Big Brother Canada 10 house Gino won Head of Household and with that, he was able to flip around most of the plans for the week.

Remember that after Stephanie’s eviction, it really seemed like most of the house was ready to throw Kyle up on the block, with either Gino or Jacey-Lynne most likely at his side. This victory (on a tiebreaker, no less) threw everything out the window. Everyone has been forced to scramble again, and one player found himself unfortunately in the crosshairs: Marty.

Out of all the people who flipped in the past HoH cycle, the move by Marty hurt the most to Gino, and he seems nominating him now as an act of revenge. We do think he’s also probably worried that since Marty is popular, that automatically makes him somewhat of a threat. (Kevin can actually tell Marty that he was right to flip, on the basis of this move alone, and say that they were always out to get him.)

Marty is on the block with Jess at the moment, mostly because of Jess’ intelligence / their threat level to his side of the house. Tynesha is the replacement nominee if one of them comes down, which has happened every week so far this season. She probably stays versus either one of them, or at least that’s what we think at the moment.

While Gino obviously wants some element of vengeance this week, really the best thing he should do is be the quietest HoH ever. Be the opposite of Kyle — that’s one of the only ways you can ever hope to get more people on your side again. With that being said, it’s still going to prove challenging.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Brother Canada 10 this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you just that, remember to keep coming back — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







