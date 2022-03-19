Big Sky season 2 episode 13 promo: After Ronald’s death…

Do you want to learn more about Big Sky season 2 episode 13 next week? Even though Ronald is dead, it absolutely seems like his ghost will haunt the show.

Of course, we don’t mean that in a literal sense — instead, there are just so many branches around him that need to be attended to. Take, for example, what’s happening with Scarlett. Despite what happened to her last night, we do think that the character is still out there and is going to be a problem at some point — it’s just hard to know when. Jenny and Cassie still have some other problems to attend to when it comes to the cases that they are working on.

What’s going to happen when one of Travis’ contacts from the State Department comes into the picture? That’s just one question that is raised here, and there’s a chance that a few others will rise to the forefront before too long. We hesitate to say that the show is moving in a completely different direction coming up, mostly in that it was already laying the groundwork for a post-Ronald world for most of the season. It does feel like the right time — some people may actually think that it’s a little bit too late, and that this character’s arc should have been wrapped up a good while ago.

No matter where the story goes on episode 13 or beyond just that, “twisted” is the word we’d use to describe it. Jenny and Cassie have gone through so much already, but this is a world that is unrelenting. It’s also one where demons can crawl out of any corner at just about any possible moment.

