NCIS season 19 episode 16 photo: McGee and Kasie work late

Monday night on CBS is going to bring you NCIS season 19 episode 16, a story that carries with it the title of “The Wake.” There’s going to be a true-crime component to this story, and also an intense case that could force some of the team to work around the clock.

Just from looking at the window behind McGee and Kasie, it’s pretty clear that the team is working until late at night to try to get answers on this case. This wouldn’t be notable were it not for what Alden Parker said earlier this season. He doesn’t want to run NCIS in a way where its agents are having the candle burnt at both ends. He doesn’t want to follow the same patterns that were present while Gibbs was boss, and for someone like McGee, it’s especially important he find a little bit of a break here and there. After all, remember that he’s a dad to young kids! He and Delilah are about as busy as busy can be without being up in the middle of the night.

Beyond Tim’s story, prepare for some big stuff for Jessica Knight as she potentially puts some of her hostage negotiation skills to the test. She hasn’t had to use them in a good while, but they could be necessary to get closure on this case.

