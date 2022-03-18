1883 season 2: What is actual status of Yellowstone prequel, plus 1932?

Is there actually going to be an 1883 season 2 at Paramount+ — or, are we just seeing more episodes on 1932, and that is meant to be the true follow-up to the show? Over the past few weeks, this situation has been rather confusing, and it wasn’t until today the overall picture started to become clearer.

(Admittedly, one of the reasons for said confusion is the wide array of interviews that came out following the 1883 finale; there wasn’t a lot of clarity in any of them as to what the plans are.)

Nonetheless, here is what we can tell you now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plan remains for 1883 to be getting additional episodes — however, those episodes do not translate to a season 2. Unless something changes down the road, there may never be an 1883 season 2. It felt like the first season told a pretty open-and-shut journey about the origin of the Dutton Ranch, which is why it’s fairly interesting there are more stories coming here at all. (We would imagine that these stories will be mostly about James and Margaret setting up the ranch, plus whatever forces they come into conflict with over time.)

Meanwhile, we know that 1932 is also coming, but it’s going to be its own separate thing. We hope to get more information on that before too long, but the goal there is to create a story about the Great Depression and anything/everything the Duttons are doing in order to properly survive. This is all in addition to Yellowstone itself being renewed for another season. At this point, there’s no denying that Taylor Sheridan works harder than just about anyone out there. Let’s just hope that all of this lives up to the hype.

