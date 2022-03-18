Charmed season 4 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Unlucky Charmed’

Next week on Charmed season 4 episode 3, you will see a story titled “Unlucky Charmed.” So what’s going to happen here? Well, we have to think there are some pretty mysterious events at the center of this story — and also some romantic drama.

Since the death of Macy at the end of season 3, we know that Mel and Maggie both have tried to find their way forward — unfortunately for them, that hasn’t always been the easiest thing to do! They’ve come across roadblocks and in general, that’s something that is going to continue to happen. We just have to hope that eventually the Power of Three will be at full strength. We’re still in the early goings when it comes to Lucy Barrett as a cast member here, so it’s going to take a little bit of time.

Below, you should take a look at the full Charmed season 4 episode 3 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

WHO ARE YOU NOW? – Mel (Melonie Diaz) suddenly finds herself haunted by memories of her mysterious breakup with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), while Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) demon-hunting habit puts strain on her relationship with Jordan (Jordan Donica). Harry (Rupert Evans) tries to train the newest Charmed One (Lucy Barrett), but gets derailed when they all must focus on a formidable new nemesis who starts wreaking havoc throughout the magical world. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Nicki Renna (#403). Original airdate 3/25/2022.

By the end of this episode, we’re hoping that the charmed Ones can start to feel a little more united … but Harry’s got his work cut out for him. Of course, we all could have predicted that just as soon as training was getting off the ground, something would happen to derail the whole ordeal.

