Killing Eve season 4 episode 5 spoilers: More on ‘Don’t Get Attached’

Killing Eve season 4 episode 5 is coming to AMC+ this weekend and BBC America a week from Sunday. What is going to make it stand out? This episode, titled “Don’t Get Attached,” really feels like it could be a motto for the show as a whole. The last thing any of these characters should be trying to do is developing too much of an emotional connection! We already know that this ends in carnage and/or despair.

So what will be at the forefront of this episode? Well, for Villanelle, it could down to an identity crisis. Who is she really?

Let’s go ahead and share the full Killing Eve season 4 episode 5 synopsis, given that this does a good job of setting the stage for the overall story:

Eve delves into the past of her target and unearths some secrets; Villanelle embraces killing again, but she tries doing it altruistically before deciding to kill those who oppressed her; Carolyn tracks down a top member of The Twelve.

For Eve, we know she is desperate for answers on the Twelve, to the point really where she is manipulating Helene and hoping that Helene isn’t also manipulating her in equal measure. (She is.) Meanwhile, for Carolyn we know she’s trying to topple the leadership of that organization in its own way. We do hope that there is something radical that happens with the Twelve before the series ends, mostly because so many characters have worked so hard to make something happen here. There has to be a reward at some point, right?

