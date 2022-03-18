Is Brian Geraghty leaving Big Sky? Is Ronald actually dead?

Is Brian Geraghty leaving Big Sky following the events of Thursday night’s new episode, and is Ronald actually dead? That’s something well worth thinking about entering this installment.

After all, consider the way that this story was promoted. We heard entering the episode that we were gearing up for a “final showdown” involving the character, and that not everyone was going to survive. Since we had a hard time thinking that Cassie was going to be killed here, our fingers pointed more towards her longtime adversary. One of the things that we know about Ronald is that he’s got somewhere close to nine lives, but he’s close to running out of them at this point.

Also, remember this: What else is there to really do with this character at this point? It feels like the writers have exhausted his story and if he stays around for years on end, it could start to get unrealistic.

Brian has been a part of this show from the beginning, but we do also know that he is an actor who likes to do a wide array of different things. After all, he departed another series-regular role on Chicago PD some time ago. We could see him say goodbye here, but who knows? Even if Ronald dies, we could always see him return in some creepy, ghostly form. Just don’t give him a brother — we’ve already seen that story.

So is this the end for the character? We’ll have a few more updates on that later tonight…

