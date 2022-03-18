Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 13 spoilers: A new Jo love interest?

Next week on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 13, could there be even more love in the air? We saw some of that tonight, but we know there are a LOT of relationships that can happen on this show. The producers love their romantic intrigue!

So what can we say here about the next episode to be specific? Jo could be at the center of it alongside a new character played by Skylar Astin of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist fame. Check out the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Put the Squeeze on Me” – While Richard ponders his surgical abilities, Jo is charmed by her patient’s brother. Elsewhere, Megan makes sure Teddy and Owen talk out their differences, and a pet python causes an uproar when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, MARCH 24 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Will Teddy and Owen actually be able to work through this? Well, we’ve seen them go through a lot of stuff before over the years, and we tend to think they are capable of getting through anything. Yet, Teddy can’t ignore that Owen was willing to risk his entire career for his secret. Not only that, but he was willing to also risk Cormac’s! That is another layer that is thrown on top of this because of that character’s departure from the hospital earlier this season.

We know that there are still a lot of episodes to go and with that in mind, there’s plenty of room for things to change and evolve. In a lot of ways, it’s still surprising that we’re only at episode 13 of the season at the moment! We do know there is a season 19 on the other side, so at least you don’t have to worry about that.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 13?

Is there anything that you’re hoping for in particular? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







