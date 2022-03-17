Grown-ish season 4 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: Graduation day

Next week on grown-ish season 4 episode 18, you are going to see one of the most important episodes yet. It’s the epic finale! This is a moment that we’ve been waiting to see for most of the season, as graduation is finally here. Zoey’s future is finally within reach, but will everything actually go according to plan? Let’s just say that we’ve got our fair share of questions about that.

For the time being, though, let’s talk about the story ahead. Below, you can check out the full grown-ish season 4 episode 18 synopsis with a few more details on what’s ahead:

It’s graduation, and the Johnson family wasn’t going to miss Zoey’s big day! The crew comes together to celebrate their four years together and toast their post-graduation plans.

Ultimately, this episode seems to be as much about reflection as it is looking forward. We also have to wonder if it’s going to be the final season for some of the cast members. We know that for season 5, we’re going to see Marcus Scribner turn up as a major part of the story. The Black-ish legacy is going to live on over at this show, even if the original one is coming to an end. This could refresh the series to some extent, but we hope there is a chance to learn a little bit more about some of our favorites after the past several years.

Just get your tissues ready — you’re probably going to need them with a story like this. Graduation is an emotional time in the lives of many, and it’s going to be for us watching these characters tell their stories in this fashion.

