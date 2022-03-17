Is United States of Al new tonight? Season 2 episode 17 return date

Is United States of Al new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to see the comedy back alongside Young Sheldon? Just like you would imagine, there are a few things to get into within this piece!

First and foremost, though, we begin with the bad news that unfortunately, Al is off the air for a little while. Just like everything else on the network’s Thursday-night lineup, it is going to be taking a break to accommodate the NCAA Tournament until we get around to Thursday, March 31. That also does help some of these shows stay around until May sweeps, which we also know is a pretty important time when it comes to ratings. In that sense, there is a benefit to the show taking somewhat of a breakup.

Just in case you’re wondering what is coming up when the show comes back, there is a potentially entertaining story around the corner! Not only that, but it features a familiar face from Glee in Jayma Mays as a guest star. Check out the full season 2 episode 17 synopsis below for more info:

“Virgin / Bakr” – Heartbroken over Ariana, Al begins dating Cindy (Jayma Mays), who Riley feels is too wild for him, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, March 31 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If there is one bit of advice we could hand down to everyone right now when it comes to the show and the future, it’s that everyone check out past episodes! At the moment we’d say that the series is very much on the bubble and needs whatever help it can get.

