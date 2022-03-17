The Bachelorette spoilers: One early tease for Gabby, Rachel’s season

Earlier this week we first learned that Gabby and Rachel are both going to be starring in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette and on the surface, that’s exciting! Yet, there are also still a number of other questions that need to be answered.

Take, for starters, whether or not Gabby and Rachel are going to be pit against each other in a way that is ugly and not altogether funny. We don’t want to see the two leads fighting over guys, especially when it’s been established already that they are both such good friends. How will the show avoid that? The problem is that it’s hard to give the producers the benefit of the doubt sometimes, especially when we’ve seen them over the years create as much drama and chaos as possible.

Well, for the time being it seems like production is trying to at least avoid this particular landmine. In a post on Twitter, creator Mike Fleiss denied assertions that the women would be forced to fight amongst themselves. However, he didn’t go so far as to explain what the format would be. We wonder personally if the two women will each have a separate pool of guys from the start — or, it will be an organic process where they each choose who they want to pursue in the early going.

What we would assume is that whatever decisions are made here will be made early; that way, you’re not in a situation where there’s some super-messy situation involving the two leads and a guy around the final six or final seven. There are other versions of the franchise that have made this format work around the globe; here’s to hoping that something good can take place here, as well.

