NCIS season 19 episode 17 photo: Parker, Fornell work together

In the event you did not know, NCIS season 19 episode 17 is going to bring back Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell! We’re always going to be excited anytime this character comes back on the show. Is it strange to see him without Gibbs? Sure, but at the same time we’re glad that he’s not being written out just because Mark Harmon is gone from the show.

Luckily, the writers some time ago worked to make sure there was a connection between Fornell and one of our new characters in Alden Parker, and we could see that play out in this episode.

As many longtime NCIS fans already know, Fornell was once a part of the FBI; meanwhile, Parker worked at the Bureau until earlier this season! It’s been mentioned already that the two are familiar with one another, even if there’s not the friend bond that was there with Tobias and Gibbs. We’re happy about that in a way; we never wanted Parker to be a surrogate Gibbs, and we also don’t want him to have the same relationships with some of the people around him.

For the time being, it remains to be seen why Fornell is back, but we know there’s an important case the heart of this episode (titled “Starting Over”). It is also the beginning of the crossover with NCIS: Hawaii, so there will be a chance to see a virtual appearance from Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant at some point in here, as well.

What do you want to see from Fornell’s upcoming return for NCIS season 19?

