NCIS season 19 episode 16 promo: Jessica Knight’s true-crime crisis

Last night CBS unveiled a first look at NCIS season 19 episode 16, and we’ve got a good sense now of some of the drama ahead.

“The Wake” is going to be an intense, action-packed episode, at least based on the new promo we’ve got on that very subject. We’re going to be seeing a case based in true-crime, and it feels like one that could be putting Jessica Knight to the test more than anyone else.

At the conclusion of the promo we have what could be a life-or-death situation as Knight has to use some of her negotiation skills. This is not a side of her that we’ve really seen all that much as of late; the last time it was a prominent part of the show was all the way back when we first met her, and she was a part of a REACT team responsible for taking on high-intensity sort of situations.

Of course, it makes sense that we have an opportunity to explore this part of Knight a little bit further, especially if this does turn out to be a high-profile case. We know that there could be a lot of crazy consequences if things go awry, and the last thing a group like NCIS needs at this point is bad press. We’re excited to see just how all of this unravels, and also if there’s any sort of aftermath to the date that we saw Jessica and Jimmy on at the end of this past episode.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 16?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

