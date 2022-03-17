Snowfall season 5 episode 6 promo: Franklin, Gustavo, and a tiger

As we prepare for Snowfall season 5 episode 6 next week on FX, it goes without saying that just about anything could happen. It’s hard to view things any other way based on where things are right now.

At the end of last night’s episode, we saw Franklin and Gustavo both in a pretty darn perilous situation. Things are not good for either of them. They have themselves trapped in the den of a literal tiger! It’s hard to say how they get themselves out of this spot right now, especially since someone is after Franklin’s entire organization in general. These actions towards them are deliberate and they may be getting worse before they get better.

We know that these two men will do just about everything in their power to get out of this situation. To go along with that, they will have Louie, Jerome, and everyone on the outside doing their part to find them. We’re sure that at some point Teddy could also get involved here, but his top priority for the time being needs to be making sure that he handles his own injuries. It’s not exactly like the character was left in a good place at the end of this past installment!

Also, what’s Parissa going to do with some of what she found in Teddy’s car? Another all-important question here!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5 episode 6?

