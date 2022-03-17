Star Trek: Discovery season 5 premiere date hopes at Paramount+

Following the season 4 finale on Paramount+ today, what can we saw in advance about Star Trek: Discovery season 5? Are we going to be seeing more episodes soon?

The first order of business here is of course noting that there will be another season airing on the streaming service. This was announced some time ago, and it’s really not all that much of a surprise. Back when this service was first called CBS All Access, Star Trek: Discovery was really the flagship show. It brought the franchise back to life as a TV series and since that time, we’ve seen it evolve tremendously. We saw the journey of Michael Burnham to get where she now is and it’s been supremely rewarding.

So while we’re immensely excited for more of this show, we have to remember that it will take a good while. This show has a lengthy post-production window, as do so many others in this particular genre. We’re a long ways out and while we’d love to see more by the end of this year, that may be false optimism. The important thing is that producers take their time to take something great, and remember that we’re going to have a lot of other excellent shows while you wait. Star Trek: Picard is currently on the air, and that’s without even thinking about Strange New Worlds, which already has another season! Not only that, but we also learned that Paul Wesley has been cast to play James T. Kirk at some point down the road.

In general, now is very-much a good time to be a Star Trek fan. It may not be getting all of the headlines right now, but it is producing some tremendously-solid content with fantastic characters at the center of it all.

