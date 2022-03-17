The Flight Attendant season 2 teaser, premiere date revealed

We’ve been waiting a long time in order to check out The Flight Attendant season 2 over on HBO Max. Luckily, the wait is almost over!

Today, it was officially confirmed that the Kaley Cuoco series will be coming back on Thursday, April 21. The plan is for the first two episodes to stream that week, followed by episodes 3 and 4 the week after. At the conclusion of that, the remaining episodes will be available weekly until the finale on May 26. The teaser below gives you a small sense of what is coming, as a now-sober Cassie tries her best to balance out her cover job with being a CIA asset at the same time. Despite her myriad of mistakes in season 1, she ended up being rather useful and showed that she has some skills that are rather useful in the espionage world.

To get a few more official details about the new season, take a look at the official logline:

Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The season filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

This is going to be a season that tests Cassie greatly, but in addition to all the spy drama, we will also learn a little bit more about her world! Sharon Stone will be appearing at some point as her estranged mother, and we’ve already seen T.R. Knight make some appearances as her brother. Trying to balance out that personal life with all of her secrets could prove all the more challenging over time. This is not an easy life to lead! Seeing how she handles it could be one of the most appealing things about this season.

