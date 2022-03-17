Survivor 42 episode 3 promo: Is Jeff Probst stopping a challenge?

As we brace ourselves for Survivor 42 episode 3 on CBS next week, are we going to see something totally brand-new? Based on the promo, it seems like that could very well be the case, and right in the middle of a challenge, no less.

We know that Survivor as an institution does love to proclaim that something is happening that we’ve never seen before. Yet, we do tend to think they prefer it when it’s tied to a game move on some level. We don’t think that is what we’re talking about here.

Watch our latest Survivor 42 review! Take a look below to get some of our thoughts on episode 2, including Mike’s idol-clue fiasco. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have other updates through the rest of the season.

If we had to wager an educated guess based on the footage we’ve seen, signs point to Jeff Probst having to stop a challenge due to what looks to be either dangerous conditions or to rescue one of the castaways. Rocksroy on the Ika tribe does appear to be struggling, but he may be far from the only one. The waves are rolling in like crazy and production may determine here that in these conditions, it’s simply not safe to have the castaways out there.

So what do you do if you can’t finish a challenge? That’s a good question. We could see them shifting to some sort of alternate plan, or at least we would hope; given that the weather in Fiji can often change, we do like to think the producers plan ahead on some things. Someone does still have to lose — there’s gotta be a Tribal Council coming, right?

Oh, and we absolutely should mention that it looks like Mike have forgotten where he buried the idol clue … again.

