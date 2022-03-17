Beau Mirchoff leaving Good Trouble, Jamie role after season 4 episode 2

We learned tonight that Maia Mitchell would be leaving Good Trouble and her role of Callie; as it turns out, Beau Mirchoff is going with her.

During the episode tonight, Callie learned she had a chance to land her dream job in DC, and of course, that’s not something she shy away from! It’s a worthy, celebratory exit for her character, even if it is hard for a lot of us on the outside looking in.

Also, as it turns out, Jamie was on the plane out of LA! He’s also getting an opportunity to follow his dreams in Washington. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Joanna Johnson noted that there were discussions as to if this was too convenient and ending for the character. Yet, it was decided that Callie’s happiness was the most important thing:

“I pitched this a long time ago that [she] would get on the plane, and he would be there, if Maia were to leave the show … But then I was like, ‘Is it too coincidental?’ The writers and I talked about it, and we all agreed the fans want it. There needs to be a little bit of a happy ending to it, and it just felt like one of those rom-com moments that, even though it’s coincidental, you forgive because it makes you feel good.”

We do still think there’s a chance we see more of Maia and Beau at some point down the road but if that doesn’t happening, the writers made sure there was closure and hope. While this may be a show with a lot of conflict, there was a clear desire for a positive message at the end of everything.

