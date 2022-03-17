Chicago PD season 9 episode 17 return date hopes over at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the Chicago PD season 9 episode 17 return date over at NBC? What about more news on what’s ahead?

Well, the first order of business here is sharing the bad news: There is no new episode next week. The same goes for the week after. We’re now stuck waiting until at least Wednesday, April 6 to see more of what lies ahead. It’s a long time to go, and we understand that there have been a number of different hiatuses already.

So why are we getting one this time around? Well, it starts with the fact that there are only a handful of episodes to go this season. That makes it that NBC is going to want to save some of these episodes for a little later on down the road, and the same can be said for Chicago Med and also Chicago Fire. They also are going to want a nice run of episodes, as opposed to ending the season with just a couple and that’s it.

When Chicago PD does return, we think it is in the show’s best interest to air the remaining episodes without interruption. We wouldn’t be shocked if we’re building towards some sort of epic cliffhanger here, largely because it’s already been confirmed that there’s going to be a season 10. Thanks to some of those early renewals, this is a rare instance of the producers actually having a bit of long-term comfort in regards to how they want to design the upcoming stories.

Of course, we are 100% expecting that there will be chances to discuss the next new episode more in the coming weeks — we just have to wait for some other details to come out!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 17?

Are you sad to be waiting a good while in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stay at the site for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







