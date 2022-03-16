Is Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire? Where is Sylvie Brett in season 10?

Is Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire, and where in the world is Sylvie Brett? If you find yourself wondering about these things, we’re very-much happy to help!

The first thing that we should go ahead and do here is state where in the world the character has been as of late: Off visiting Matt Casey. We know that the writers don’t want to destroy the relationship that they’ve created here and with that in mind, they will continue to try and balance things out with her.

Unfortunately, this means going little stretches without seeing Brett here and there. This is not the first time that Chicago Fire has been without a female cast member for a little while as earlier this season, Miranda Rae Mayo also was gone for a stretch as Stella Kidd worked on her Girls on Fire program over on the East Coast. She eventually came back, and rest assured, the plan here is for Brett to do the same.

According to TVLine Killmer is not gone from the show, and there is going to be an opportunity to see Sylvie again at some point in the future. We’re hoping that this will allow us to see more of what her experience was like in Oregon with Casey, but also to dive more into some exciting cases.

Do we still worry about her long-term future here?

Sure. We know that Brett and Casey can’t just do a long-distance thing for the rest of their lives, and Jesse Spencer is no longer a series regular after his choice to step aside earlier this year. We imagine that there is a chance that the character could come back in some form in the future, but nothing is guaranteed. We’d at least consider this a situation to watch for the next several weeks.

