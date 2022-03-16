Chicago Fire season 10 episode 17 return date for Taylor Kinney, cast

Following tonight’s new episode, it of course makes sense to want the Chicago Fire season 10 episode 17 return date over at NBC. So what is it? What is there for all of us to collectively hope for?

The first order of business here has to be getting some of the bad news out of the way. Just like we are seeing with both Chicago Med and also Chicago PD, there is no new episode slated to come on NBC next week. The same goes for the week after. The earliest you can expect to see the firefighter drama back is on Wednesday, April 6.

So why the long wait? This is more than likely for the same reason that we’ve seen with a number of other TV shows over the years. The producers of this show need time to get episodes together in post-production! This is not some situation where everything is just added together and then thrown on television. The reality is that it takes longer than a week to film and edit a single episode of this show. The hiatus allows the crew time to get more episodes together, and it also works to better ensure that there are stories fully prepared for the key May sweeps ratings period. That is when a major network like this needs programming the most.

Hopefully, we do get some more details about the next new episode before too long. We don’t necessarily think that the Taylor Kinney series is about to be flipped on its head when it comes to what it brings to the table. From the very start Chicago Fire has balanced out dangerous cases and personal story arcs and if we had to guess, this is going to be the same thing that we see moving into the next few episodes.

