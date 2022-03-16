Outlander season 6: Reflections on episode 2, and a look to episode 3

We’re coming off of Outlander season 6 episode 2 on Starz, and we tend to think that was a critically important episode for so many different characters.

For Marsali, obviously, much of the story was about her making it through a difficult birth. Meanwhile, we are seeing Claire to navigate her trauma in whatever way she can while still working to help others at the Ridge.

As the video below via Starz reminds us, though, one of the most entertaining and endearing parts of this past episode was getting to see how so many different characters come to terms with the rapid changes in their lives — and also how characters avoid them. Brianna, for example, thought the creation of matches would dramatically alter the world. Yet, a lot of characters frankly don’t need them. They grew up making fire and with that, they don’t quite understand the convenience of that.

Meanwhile, a character like Malva Christie is starting to understand more of the roles that are possible for women in this world thanks to Claire — even though her father Tom may not approve of this in the slightest. We know that he is going to be an enormous center of conflict for the remainder of the season and ultimately, we should all be prepared for that and so much more. Characters like Roger and Bree may continue to work to find their place, while Jamie will work in order to get the Ridge prepared for just about anything — including the chance of war down the road. Yet, Tom is going to be this large shadow that looms over just about everything. We must be prepared for that, and of course whatever carnage could end up coming from it.

