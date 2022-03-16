The Flash season 8 episode 8 spoilers: ‘The Fire Next Time’

Next week you’re going to see The Flash season 8 episode 8 on The CW — are you excited to learn more about what lies ahead?

The first thing that we should note here is the title: “The Fire Next Time.” This is going to be an opportunity to learn a little bit more about Barry’s skills as a CSI just as much as a superhero. After all, this is a big part of his origin story, so there is something quite nice about being able to see that revisited in some shape or form. On paper, a murder investigation WILL be a big part of what’s coming up but, more than likely, far from the only part. There is still an air of mystery to this part of the story, and we do think that the writers are eager to have that around for as long as possible.

Below, you can check out the full The Flash season 8 episode 8 synopsis with some other insight as to what’s coming up next:

AN INVESTIGATION GETS HEATED – Barry (Grant Gustin) trusts his instincts during a murder investigation, believing the suspect, despite the overwhelming evidence against him, meanwhile Iris (Candice Patton) gives Allegra (Kayla Compton) an opportunity to be a mentor. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert (#808). Original airdate 3/23/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Beyond this episode, we know that there are going to be some other exciting things ahead! Take, for example, Iris heading off to Coast City for an adventure. We always like when she has a story of her own, and every person should get some moments in the sun here!

