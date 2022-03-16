Killing Eve season 4 star Jodie Comer books first post-show gig at HBO

Following four seasons as Villanelle on BBC America’s Killing Eve, Jodie Comer has booked her next major TV role. This time around, she will be playing a character with a different sort of obsession.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Jodie has signed on to star and executive-produce Big Swiss, which is being described for now as a limited series in development at HBO. It is based on the upcoming book from Jen Beagin, who will also serve as an EP on the project.

According to the logline for the series, Big Swiss follows “a woman, who after starting a new life anonymously transcribing sex therapy sessions in Hudson, NY, becomes fixated with one of the patients, leading to an obsessive, explosive relationship between the two.” Jodie plays the title character, otherwise known as Flavia. This whole series appears to be a psychological study that will allow her to explore some different parts of humanity — and given that this is on HBO presumably, you know that the quality will be there.

For those who love Killing Eve, you already know that there is still some good stuff still to come from this world. We’ve got four more episodes to go of the final season on AMC+. Meanwhile, BBC America viewers still have five more. There are many more twists and turns coming in Villanelle and Eve’s lives…

