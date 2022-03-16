Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Is this week’s eviction set?

We’re a little over 24 hours away from the next Big Brother Canada 10 eviction, but do we already know what’s going to happen?

In theory, we know that anything is still possible within this game — the last thing we want to do is take a situation for granted! However, it does feel pretty-much solidified that Stephanie is going to be evicted over Josh. What’s interesting here is that it’s not so much what Stephanie has done wrong as it is a move against Kyle. Everyone is irritated by his Head of Household reign and wants to go against him, setting him up further to be a target for next week.

Also, Kyle is for now still relatively oblivious about what is going on here. He seems to think that he’s found a way to isolate Moose, his original target, moving forward in this game. However, he’s really just put more danger on himself. He hasn’t really done all that much to help his case since the Veto Ceremony, especially since his reasonings to go after Moose are somewhat personal in natural.

Josh has done a good job campaigning the past two days, going around and securing numbers for a lot of different sources. Many of the women in the game are voting to keep him, Kevin managed to flip Marty, and even Jacey-Lynne claims that she’ll vote out Stephanie if that is where the numbers are. Stephanie, meanwhile, has probably spent too much time with Hermon and assumed that people would follow the HoH’s wishes. She’s not aware enough of the actual state of the house. There’s still some time to change things, but Kyle has set himself up to be an easy target. Once there’s so much momentum around angering and/or taking out a single player, it is hard to stop that.

