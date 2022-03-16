The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey on Jeff Garlin exit

If there’s an underreported story out there during this TV season, it’s probably Jeff Garlin’s impromptu exit from The Goldbergs. It stems from a HR investigation late last year about allegations of inappropriate behavior on set and since that time, the series has done its best to press onward.

However, what they’ve done to continue the story has been difficult, to put it mildly. The show has had to use body doubles at times to incorporate him into scenes, and also done some CGI in post-production that hasn’t exactly felt natural … to put it mildly. At times, the CGI just looks terrifying.

So what could the show have done? There have been, of course, many unsolicited comments all about this, and series star Wendi McLendon-Covey chose to respond to one of them online. You can see the original tweet below suggesting that the show either be canceled or Garlin’s character be killed off; here is a part of her response:

“This season threw us for a loop because a.) it’s hard to incorporate someone who doesn’t want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we werent about to re-write the 2nd half of the season. We’re doing our best.”

We absolutely do feel for Wendi and a lot of the young actors on the show that have to deal with the situation. It’s also thrown the future of The Goldbergs into complete chaos. While we don’t necessarily think the series had some enormously-long life ahead of it in the first place, we do think it’s made a decision on a season 10 all the more difficult. If Jeff was still there and there wasn’t such an investigation leading into his exit, we tend to think we would’ve gotten one more season at least.

Related – Get more news on The Goldbergs right now

What do you think about how The Goldbergs has dealt with Jeff Garlin’s exit from the show?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more insight that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

They should either cancel The Goldbergs or kill off Jeff Garlin’s character because the workarounds they’ve been using this season ain’t working. pic.twitter.com/EgG4so6rIA — Noel Murray (@NoelMu) March 14, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







