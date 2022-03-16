NCIS season 19: What’s beyond the crossover event?

There’s a chance you’ve heard already that NCIS season 19 is staging a crossover event on Monday, March 28, but what’s happening beyond that? How is the rest of the season going to be planned out?

Well, let’s just say that there’s a good bit to be excited for still, even if you have to wait for some of it to arrive.

This week, CBS confirmed that there is not going to be a new episode on Monday, April 4, not that this should come as too much of a surprise. The crossover is episode #17 on the season, and there’s only going to be a small handful of episodes on the other side. Don’t be shocked if we’ve got a two-week break that is going to make us sit around and wait until mid-April for things to come back and for the home stretch of this season to truly get going.

There are, after all, a couple of things to keep in mind here. First and foremost, NCIS is the sort of show that is going to wrap up the season with some sort of enormous run of episodes. Also, CBS will probably want the last episodes to air in May. This is something we’ve seen a number of times over the years, and we don’t foresee that changing. Of course, we are also optimistic that there is a season 20 renewal that will be announced before too long; there is no clear timetable on it for now, but we’re anticipating that you will learn about that before we get to the finale airing.

