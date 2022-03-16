This Is Us season 6 episode 9 promo: Missing the old Toby

Next week’s This Is Us season 6 episode 9 is going to give us the second part of the Big Three trilogy, and it could be one where we learn some incredibly big things about Kate.

We know, after all, that there have been a lot of questions geared around Chrissy Metz’s character over the past several weeks. Take, for example, what will cause the split between her and Toby. Or, how she is going to move forward and find happiness in her own life.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get our take of what happened during tonight’s “The Guitar Man.” Once you do watch, remember SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them coming up.

Ultimately, we think “The Hill” (see the promo below) is going to allow Kate to understand more what she wants out of her future and what she misses. In particular, she misses the old version of Toby. She doesn’t relate to the new guy she’s seeing around her — he’s not the same person he used to be! He’s off in San Francisco and beyond just that, he has different priorities in her life.

We know already that the flash-forwards seemed to very-much indicate that there is one big event involving the smoker that could be the catalyst for the two splitting up, but we tend to their their end is more the product of a number of little moments. There are so many different reasons why things may have gone south between the two of them, and it’s not just about a smoker. Instead, it’s about them viewing their lives differently and not having the same perspective on what matters most.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 9?

Are you hoping that there are some incredibly-big things going down in regards to Kate’s story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to make sure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







