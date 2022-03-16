This Is Us season 6 episode 8: Justin Hartley on Kevin, Cassidy’s future

This Is Us season 6 episode 8 proved to be an incredible one for Justin Hartley and Jennifer Morrison. It also showed itself to be one of the most emotional ones for Kevin and Cassidy. We like to think that both have a different perspective on life in the future. Kevin learned more about empathy, and how to truly be there for someone else. He also found himself re-centered and understanding more how to care for himself.

Tonight wasn’t about romance for Kevin and Cassidy; it was about establishing a bond. There is love there, but it doesn’t have to be romantic love. That is an important thing to mention.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get more of a sense of what happened during tonight’s “The Guitar Man.” Once you do watch, remember SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them coming up.

So does Justin Hartley himself view this story as one of platonic love, more so than romantic? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what the actor had to say:

I think so. But I also think that, you know… [laughs] this is Kevin, which way the wind blows. You never know. Something could happen and all of the sudden he’s like, “Wait a minute, wait a minute. You are the one for me!” So he’s struggling with that. But I think he’s settling down into that idea that they’re friends. And important friends. And necessary friends. And he’s comfortable with that. I think.

Kevin feeling this way now does not mean that he will feel this way down the road — after all, remember that there are years in the future we will visit again! Yet, tonight’s episode solidified further that Cassidy will be around for a long time. She is, after all, helping to lead the charge on this construction project, which could soon turn into a whole lot more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us, including more news on what lies ahead

What do you want to see for Kevin and Cassidy on This Is Us moving forward?

Be sure to share in the comments! After doing just that, come back to get more insight that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







