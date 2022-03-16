This Is Us season 6 episode 9 spoilers: Kate’s part in the Big Three trilogy

Next week on This Is Us season 6 episode 9, you’re going to see Kate’s portion of the Big Three trilogy — and it’s going to be emotional. Would you expect nothing less?

The title for this episode is “The Hill,” and we should note that NBC did not tease too much about this story in advance. As a matter of fact, the only thing they’ve released is the following synopsis: “Kate visits Toby.” Yep, that’s it.

So where is Kate visiting Toby? Most likely in San Francisco, where he’s been working during the week. There are some huge issues with their relationship that have made themselves clear over the past year, but we know there’s still love there. We know entering this episode that the two would love to make this work.

Of course, we know that it’s not going to. It’s already been confirmed by the show itself that Kate gets re-married to Phillip in the future. We haven’t seen anything from that wedding since the end of season 5, but we know it’s there. We just have to get from point A to point B and it’s pretty clear at this point that there are a lot of hurdles that need to be jumped over still.

In episode 10…

Rest assured, that’s going to be the big Randall episode, and we imagine that this is going to be when we start to learn more about his political aspirations that were first revealed not that long ago.

