The Bachelorette premiere date hopes for Gabby & Rachel’s season

Following tonight’s The Bachelor finale, we got a surprise like no other: Gabby and Rachel are going to be the stars of The Bachelorette.

Of course, none of this is easy to understand right now. What we know is that these two grew close over the course of Clayton’s season, but we had assumed that they would each get their own season like we saw for Katie Thurston and Michelle Young. However, they are going to be on the same season together! We don’t think this is going to be a situation where the guys vote for one like what we saw with Kaitlyn and Britt. This is just going to be one big mess and the producers are probably thrilled. (There would be a HUGE backlash if one of these women are eliminated early — just remember that.)

So when will this premiere? Most likely in the spring, around the same time all other seasons do. Note that ABC hasn’t confirmed anything, but the plan seems to be for production to start sooner rather than later. We don’t think there will be more guys than usual, but there will be a clear need for the format to change. Or, will we see the show air two nights a week, where we see different sides of the same journey?

Since Jesse Palmer said so little tonight, it does feel like virtually any and all opportunities are still on the table. We’d be foolish to rule much out, especially since this franchise is probably looking to reinvent itself after some lower-rated seasons as of late. They need to start conversation and even if this is a bad idea, this does in fact do that.

