9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 11 spoilers: Angela Bassett to appear!

Just in case you weren’t exciting already to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 11 on Fox next week, here is a very good reason to be. You’re about to see a crossover!

Granted, we’re not necessarily talking about a full-fledged event where the flagship show and the spin-off join forces. Yet, the promo for Monday’s new episode below does 100% confirm that you will have a chance to see Angela Bassett grace the show for at least a small road.

Ultimately, it does seem like Owen and company could use all the help they can get as they take on a crisis that could turn deadly — basically, a mysterious package that is sent to the Governor’s Office. This could have far-reaching consequences and this speaks a lot to headlines we’ve seen over the years. We wouldn’t say this is a ripped out of the headlines story as opposed to one that may have been taken from some periodical from years ago.

We love that we’re at least getting some sort of crossover here and ultimately, we’re not shocking that this is all we have. Just remember for a moment here that it’s not that realistic to combine these worlds all that often. This is certainly different than what we’re getting from the Law & Order or the One Chicago franchises, where you have everyone in the same exact place. These are two different teams of first responders in different parts of the country! Also, comparing Los Angeles to Austin is not an easy thing to do in any form. Maybe we’ll get a larger crossover next season, but it depends on 1) renewals and 2) getting that story at all.

