Killing Eve season 4 spoilers: What does the future hold for Pam?

As we prepare to see the story progress further on Killing Eve season 4, we tend to think there will be all sorts of great stuff around every corner. That holds true for Eve and Villanelle, of course, but then there are also some exciting other characters. Take, for example, Pam!

At the end of episode 4 on AMC+ this past weekend, we saw her be an assassin-in-training of sorts for the Twelve. Yet, she’s keen to do things her way, just as she showed with Konstantin. No matter where her story ends, it’s clear that she has a big part to play in however things unfold with his organization.

So what does make the future for Pam exciting at this point? Speaking in a new interview with CBR, here is what the actress behind the role in Anjana Vasan had to say:

I think what’s useful with Pam is you never really know where she’s gonna go. Right off the back in Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 3, she does something that she’s not supposed to, and then goes to Hélène and says, “Well, I’ve just killed my brother.” So she’s a bit of a loose cannon in that sense. I like that because you don’t know which way she’s gonna go. I don’t want to give away too much, but I will say that she gets tangled up in the story.

Given that this show already has the queen of loose cannons on board in Villanelle, you have to think that added one more to the mix is only going to make things more exciting, no? Fingers crossed on that…

What do you want to see when it comes to Pam on Killing Eve season 4 moving forward?

