The Gilded Age season 1 episode 9 (finale) spoilers: Peggy & that letter…

The Gilded Age season 1 episode 9 is going to be coming to HBO in just a matter of six days, and it is the all-important finale! It goes without saying that this is one of the biggest episodes we’ve seen so far. “Let the Tournament Begin” is about a debut ball, but also so much more as social politics are at an all-time high and there’s a chance for vengeance, heartache, and a lot of other emotions to start swirling.

Also, we should note that by the end of this episode, Peggy’s life may never be the same. A single letter could end up altering the course of everything. This show has put her through a lot this season already, but isn’t that what makes it so compelling to watch?

Below, you can check out the full The Gilded Age season 1 episode 9 synopsis with some more information all about what lies ahead:

As Marian prepares to embark on a new adventure, Ada and Aurora rush to stop her before it’s too late. With Gladys’ debut ball fast approaching, the clash between Bertha and Mrs. Astor has consequences for all of New York society. The discovery of a shocking letter changes everything for Peggy. Baudin lays out his double life.

We have to hope that most of the events of this finale set the stage for an incredible season 2. We already know that one is coming, and of course with that in mind, we already feel excitement for how this world is going to transform. The Gilded Age is a period of great change and yet, it’s still not as though everything happens overnight. If you are familiar with the writing of Julian Fellowes already, then you know that things at times can be rather slowly-paced.

