When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 3 promo: Is Nathan moving on?

As we prepare for When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 3 on Hallmark Channel next week, there are a few things to think about.

Take, for example, what Nathan is looking to do moving forward. Is he going to consider a romantic future with someone after getting his heart broken? We know that there was a time jump between seasons here but let’s be honest: It’s not like the show leaped forward years. We’re still waiting to see him complete get past Elizabeth.

As Nathan is pushed to consider dating again, the counterpoint is that it may be too soon, and he isn’t quite sure of where his heart lies as of yet. We imagine that Kevin McGarry’s character could prove rather stubborn and understandably so: He’ll want to put on the face of being okay even if he’s not. We also tend to think that he would be open to pursue love no matter the direction that it takes — it’s all just a matter of timing.

By the end of episode 3, we could at least get a sense of where Nathan’s head is really at — but we don’t see him in any full-fledged relationship for quite some time. We all have to prepare to be patient for a good while to see things evolve.

As for what else is coming up, this preview makes it abundantly clear at the moment that Elizabeth’s new book is the talk of the town. With that, of course, comes questions as to whether or not certain characters are based on people within Hope Valley. We often tend to think this happens whenever anyone publishes a book, whether it be on this show or not.

