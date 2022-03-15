Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Are we getting the show back for its first episode following the exit of Julian McMahon? If you find yourself wondering about that, we are 100% happy to offer an answer within!

So where do we start here? We suppose that the most natural place is with getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing another installment in a matter of hours. As for the reason why, it’s tied to both of the other FBI shows being off the air, as well as CBS wanted to ensure that they have more episodes to air when we get around to May sweeps.

As of right now, Most Wanted is set to return on Tuesday, March 22 — without a doubt, it’s going to be a strange episode to watch. This is the first story after the death of Jess LaCroix, and it also happens to be prior to Dylan McDermott signing on as a new lead. That’s going to be a couple of episodes later; we expect him to turn up in April.

To get some more direct information about the episode coming next, we suggest you check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Incel” – The team must track down a murderous member of the incel community targeting those he believes never give him a chance. Also, Barnes, Hana, Ortiz and Kristin deal with their grief in the wake of Jess’ death, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI star Alana De La Garza guest stars as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

