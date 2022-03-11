We don’t have to tell you at this point that FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 15 is going to be important. We just witnessed the death of Jess LaCroix from the show and as you move forward, you have to think there’s a lot of stuff to sift through.

Emotionally, it’s going to be a tough next few episodes as the writers deal with the aftermath of Julian McMahon’s departure. What we can tell you here, though, is that you’re still going to see some characters associated with him, at least for this episode. Sarah Allen (Jen Landon) is going to be present for this episode, with the same being said for Byron LaCroix (Terry O’Quinn). The writers aren’t going to abandon Jess’ loved ones immediately just because that character passed away.

For a few more details all about where things could be going from here, be sure to check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Incel” – The team must track down a murderous member of the incel community targeting those he believes never give him a chance. Also, Barnes, Hana, Ortiz and Kristin deal with their grief in the wake of Jess’ death, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI star Alana De La Garza guest stars as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

Eventually, we do know that we’re going to be seeing Dylan McDermott join the show, where he could very well be the new team leader. With that being said, you probably will not see him for at least a little while. The earliest we’d anticipate him turning up right now is episode 17.

