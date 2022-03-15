The Cleaning Lady finale ratings: Do they give hope for season 2 renewal?

Following its airing on Fox last night, it’s abundantly clear that The Cleaning Lady finale set the stage for a season 2 and then some. With that being said, though, there is still another overarching mystery here: The show’s ratings. Do they justify more episodes? Did the finale do a lot to help in that department?

Well, let’s start with the ratings solely for the finale itself — it ended up drawing a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 2.8 million live viewers overall. The bad news is that this was the second-least-watched episode of the drama through all of its first season. However, it’s still better than how The Big Leap performed in this timeslot in the fall, or how Our Kind of People ended up performing on Tuesday nights a few months ago. When you add this to the show’s DVR numbers and streaming figures, we feel like (at least for now) there’s a pretty clear case to be made that the show is going to be coming back for more.

In the end, though, the ball is going to end up in Fox’s court as they work in order to better figure this out. There are a lot of arguments to be made for a renewal here, starting with the fact that the network needs programming and there was a pretty huge cliffhanger that needs resolving here. Also, we just think that with the right marketing campaign, there’s a pretty good chance that we could see this show find an ever larger audience than what it had for season 1. There really is so much more room for growth here, and it mostly comes down to when and how things push forward from here.

For now, we imagine that we’re going to get more news on a season 2 at some point between now and May.

