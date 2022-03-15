Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Prepare for Kevin in ‘The Guitar Man’

Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we building closer to getting a huge season 6 story for Kevin Pearson tonight?

Because of all of the hiatuses that we’ve seen already when it comes to this show, we can’t say we’re shocked that we’ve become so nervous about repeats and preemptions these days. Yet, at least in the case of tonight, there is no reason to be! We’re actually going to be seeing a new episode every Tuesday for the rest of the season, or at least that is what the plan seems to be at the moment. Things are always subject to change.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get more of a sense of what happens a little later tonight. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other videos coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them coming up.

Tonight, for those unaware, marks the beginning of a new Big Three trilogy where we will get an important spotlight in the lives of each one of our main characters. In the event you did not know already, Justin Hartley recently revealed that Rebecca’s speech at the end of episode 7 is going to be a huge spark for all of the characters moving forward. That represents all of them realizing that they have this inherent need to move forward and not just focus on her Alzheimer’s. They need to live their lives.

In “The Guitar Man” tonight, you will see Kevin working more on this as he brings the kids to the cabin, where he can oversee the construction project and also prove himself to be a worthy father. He’s had to live for so much of his life in fear of what other people potentially thought about him. Is this a time where that will change? We certainly hope so.

What do you think will take place on This Is Us season 6 episode 8 for Kevin?

Give us some of your final projections in the comments! After doing that, remember to also be on the site later to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







