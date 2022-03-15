This Is Us season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Justin Hartley on Big Three trilogy

In just a handful of hours This Is Us season 6 episode 8 is going to be here, and we have it on good authority already that it is going to be big. We’re gearing up for an all-important Big Three trilogy, and within each episode, we could see these characters understand more of not just who they are, but also who they want to be.

At the end of episode 7, we saw Rebecca give a big speech to her kids. While she is battling her Alzheimer’s, she doesn’t want to see Kevin, Kate, or Randall slow down when it comes to living their lives. It’s important to her that they keep at this and live to the fullest. Otherwise, nothing they do will be as worthwhile.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Justin Hartley himself makes it clear that this speech will be, at least in part, a driving force for Kevin tonight during “The Guitar Man”:

You’re going to see the impact that had on the three kids and what they choose to do because of that very powerful speech … [They’re] very clear about what she wanted — until they go to do it. And that’s one of the things that happens in the episode: Kevin has this idea of what his mom wants, and he’s on a mission, like, ‘Okay, this is going to be my thing.’

Hartley goes on to mention that there is a devastating event that happens in tonight’s episode, but that Kevin “discovers a really beautiful part of himself through all of that tragedy … All three kids do that [in their spotlight installment].”

So what will this big event be? For now, we’re just happy that we’re not going to be waiting all that long in order to have answers! The story is going to move along now at a pretty quick pace and for us personally, this is 100% something that we appreciate.

