Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Is there more ahead for Summer, John?

We know that it’s going to take some time before we hear more about Yellowstone season 5 in a concrete sense. After all, production has not even kicked off yet and when it does, most stuff will be kept under a lock and key for a little while.

Yet, there are some recent comments from Piper Perabo that make us very much curious about what her character of Summer could be up to. Take what she said recently in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly from the SAG Awards, her is what she had to say:

“The love story is kicking into gear on Yellowstone. I know a lot of people watch it for the cowboys and the ranch, but I watch it for the love story … We’re turning up the heat. It’s been a hard couple of years, let’s turn up the heat for a minute.”

Of course, we’re still so early in the planning process for season 5 that there is no guarantee that any of this will happen, but does it at least feel like an interesting idea? We know that John and Summer’s relationship was surprising in season 4, mostly because they come from incredibly different walks of life and we don’t see that changing. Yet, we think both enjoy being challenged on some level and beyond any sort of physical connection, they like listening to other points of view. They can be somewhat reasonable with each other! We don’t think these two are going to go the distance or anything to that degree, but we wouldn’t be all that shocked if they come into one another’s orbit yet again when season 5 premieres.

Hopefully, we’re going to have a chance to see more episodes a little bit later in the year!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone and what the future holds

What would you like to see when it comes to Summer and John moving into Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







