Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Is Walker returning for more?

Is Ryan Bingham returning to Yellowstone in the role of Walker? We’re sure there is a lot of curiosity about his season 5 involvement.

Ultimately, there’s a small group of people who you can feel confident about being a part of the story week in and week out: The regulars. This includes all of the Duttons, significant others like Monica, and then some people at the bunkhouse. However, Walker has been around enough to fully be a guaranteed part of every season. He’s a musician, an enigma, and someone who was at the center of a lot of conflict last season.

As it turns out, we also know he’ll continue to be a part of the show moving forward. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bingham had the following to say about getting the notice that his services are needed once more:

“You’re on a need-to-know basis, for sure. Sometimes you’ll hear from another cast member that they’ll be back, so you got an idea of when they’re telling us. I got the call recently and they said that they were going to start back up.”

Filming will begin for Yellowstone seas 5 later this spring, and it may be some time still before Bingham gets too many details about his story. At the time of this writing, we don’t think the majority of the show’s regulars have any clue what is coming up for their characters. Taylor Sheridan does have a tendency the majority of the time to play his cards close to the vest, and we don’t think that is set up to change anytime soon.

Hopefully, we are going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 5 premiere this fall on the Paramount Network, and we will get some more details before too long.

